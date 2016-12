The Institute for Research on Public Policy ranks Peter Lougheed as Canada's best Premier from the last 40 years. Rounding out the top 5:1. Peter Lougheed2. William Davis3. Allan Blakeney4. Frank McKenna5. Robert BourassaI ran a similar "best Premier" contest among blog readers back in 2007, March-Madness Style. Lougheed came out on top of that one as well, edging out Oliver Mowat in the final.

