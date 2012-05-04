The premier Premier
The Institute for Research on Public Policy ranks Peter Lougheed as Canada's best Premier from the last 40 years. Rounding out the top 5:
1. Peter Lougheed
2. William Davis
3. Allan Blakeney
4. Frank McKenna
5. Robert Bourassa
I ran a similar "best Premier" contest among blog readers back in 2007, March-Madness Style. Lougheed came out on top of that one as well, edging out Oliver Mowat in the final.
Labels: Allan Blakeney, Best Premier, Bill Davis, Frank McKenna, Oliver Mowat, Peter Lougheed, Robert Bourassa
81 Comments:
Terrific link/reading.
By Jacques Beau Vert, at 7:51 PM
Those who decided the "best" premier apparently numbered 30. Hardly representative of the Canadian population!
I think it's disgraceful that the Calgary Herald et al try to pass this off as a meaningful poll - when it's clearly not anywhere as meaningful as the national poll taken by the CBC where thousands or hundreds of thousands voted to decide who was the "best Canadian."
By Anonymous, at 8:44 PM
Having lived in Alberta during Lougheed I agree with him being near the top of the list.
Having lived in Ontario in the final years of Davis I am surprised that he finished so high. He was a successful politician, but that does not automatically make him a good Premier. Perhaps there was an element of name recognition in his selection.
By G. Olsen, at 12:11 PM
Do you looking for cheap Rose zuly? rose zuly We are a Professional site for cheap, rose online zuly fast and safe zulie selling. rose online gold supplying Rose Zuly,Rose Zulie,Rose Gold,Rose Online Guide,Rose Online accounts and Rose Online items.
By Rose gold, at 8:53 PM
It is amazing posting and incredible work, It has suitable information, I presently wanted to say that you have really so motivating and very informative post. Thanks for wonderful posting
cara cepat hamil l belajar bahasa inggris
By margahayuland, at 8:01 PM
Nice photo. Picture of moment of taking photo
By writemypapers, at 11:07 AM
Many thanks for this interesting and informative article! I think it will help me to write my essay.
By special-essays, at 2:50 AM
Peter Lougheed governed with very large majorities for virtually his entire tenure, and was in a position to enact practically any program he wanted. good website
By essay writer, at 7:36 AM
Nice blog! It is written in a good language.Clcik write my papers to learn more.
By carol, at 6:42 AM
Interesting post! Now, it won't be a problem for me to write my papers!
By Amy Pearson, at 2:13 AM
It is good when someone can write great blogs! Thanks for sharing this information!Go to write my papers te get more information
By Sandra, at 7:38 AM
Really great blog! When I need to write my papers I always refer to reliable sources.
By Hope, at 11:07 AM
Your blog is awesome! Visit one of the best writing services - prime-essay
By alexxlexx, at 5:04 AM
This is my first time i take a look at right listed below. I found such a lot of entertaining stuff inside your blog, particularly the dialogue. From typically the a lot of responses on your site content, I guess I am not typically the only 1 acquiring all of the enjoyment right listed below ! Keep along the great work jaket kulit murah di distributor
By tozca sudirman, at 4:12 PM
Interesting post. Thanks for sharing.
By Amira Taylor, at 8:10 AM
Utilizing essay writing service is an alternative for those who want to finish their writing assignment in a short time. Writing an essay can be, somewhat, very tiring. An essay does not merely a matter of a basic structure consisting introduction, main body, and conclusion. There can be more than that. Sometimes, you are wondering why your friends can be very addicted into writing. They can be very excited when it comes a time to finish their writing assignment.
By jenny Rocks, at 6:04 AM
Interesting post. By the way, students do not have to worry anymore about writing essays. Using first-rate custom essay writing service, that are available 24/7, learners will always get professionally written essays.
By Inessa Small, at 5:15 AM
Everything looks great!! Your topic is really outstanding and i appreciate your article writing. paper writing
By Inessa Small, at 5:16 AM
At the writing services it is easy to get some information and custom writing close to this good post . To do better the career buy custom essay papers and use your time of rest!
By BobRobin, at 4:03 AM
Recommend good essay writing service , professional team perform your job professionally
By Luca Matrill, at 3:27 AM
Life is beautiful! Don't waste your time on writing an essay ;) custom term papers
By Marilyn Black, at 4:15 AM
I would like to recommend you and your readers to use the help of professionals whenever you are out of ideas or time.I was striving to manage with powered essays, but they provided me with the perfect essay
By Brendon Cooper, at 3:08 AM
Nice post! keep write articles i really love your own post .
By Friv, at 9:29 PM
Hello! Nice to meet you! I want to tell you that I order
essays online
on best-essays-writers.com
I trust only to this company! I am satisfied by their work! If you are thinking what company to choose - make decision in direction of best-essays-writers.com
By Nina Simone, at 5:49 AM
Good post. Thank you for sharing this article.
Vietnam Visa Online
By Visa to Vietnam, at 11:35 PM
Thanks for this interesting post... Geography Coursework Writers
By kewin stewart, at 6:15 PM
Online writing help are life for students for receiving satisfactory grade. Online writing services area excellent assignment or wouldn’t have the time to finish it at given interval of time. Most students struggle with term papers and essay writing in school, as they have many assignments to submit. As a result they attain very low qrades in eams! Ok, it is cool paper writing services save your time!
By TomKorn, at 3:43 AM
In your blog I was happy to see your article, better than last time, and have made great progress, I am very pleased. I am looking forward to your article will become better and better.
agario skin
mahjong connect
minecraft games
my little pony games
hulk games
mickey mouse games
By Agar io, at 4:58 AM
Don't you know how to complete your writing assignment? Get professional help here.
By writing essays help, at 7:20 AM
Hello, Many new ways of education are introduced which are more effective. New definitions of students and teachers are mentioned. Multiple means of education are used now a days which are not only confined to the classes like for essay is available. I used to cooperate with professional paper writing service . Now, I think, writing will be much easier.
By TomKorn, at 7:03 AM
Hello, I think you are a good bloger, I like such good information! Also, I want to help you with your home tasks! If you want to save your time and will do your essay the best, I know how to do it! Thanks college essay service you will do it the best!
By TomKorn, at 7:08 AM
Studio classes teach procedural skills (the use of specific techniques, approaches, tools, and media) in relation to concepts and ideas (schools of art/design, architectural movements, dramatic styles, intellectual, social, and political trends, etc.) while setting the conditions, examples, and inspirations to spark creativity and exploration. college essay paper
By Anonymous, at 8:15 AM
Hmm, I think it is very nice premier! I think yuo are very cool bloger! But for such news you need a tine! If you have a lot of tasks in writing, I have the best advice for you! Thanks professional services you will be the one! http://custom-writing.net
By Sara Morten, at 1:49 AM
I think you can get the highest quality custom paper from us right now!
By buy book report, at 6:42 AM
I am totaly agree with this Rating Top-5, and I"m also recommended a cool website. There are many different interesting articles and advice. Also helped me writing essays www.advanced-writer.com And I can say confidently it was the best site for writing essays.
By Tasha Reid, at 5:06 AM
Nice pic..Its an incredible blog..Keep on sharing informative posts like this. Admission essay writing services
By Eldora Morris, at 4:16 AM
I found it interesting and useful to read this post! Thank you for sharing! By the way, if you are one of those students who need an online writing help, I wish you to know about this custom essay writing company! Their expert writers are always ready to work for you and will help you to cope with all the college challenges!
By Sarah Hill, at 2:23 AM
With professional writers working for us, we know how to get your essays and other academic papers done quickly. Our writers are here http://www.essays-shark.net to complete your essays with utmost care and attention to details
By River Weaver, at 4:55 AM
Hi! Great site! Thanks a lot for these great and useful information! By the way, I can advice the best site essay-mania.com - online ssay help!
By kitty23, at 3:21 AM
Wow, this is os cool ;) I like watching old photos ;) P.S. Custom-Essays-Online.com provides progfessional help with essays in History :0
By Kelly Tailor, at 5:07 AM
I find Allan Blackeney was the best one. He did his best for people. I think thta everybody will agree with me. Thanks for sharing this interesting listing of Premiers) who is preferred by people)
Sometimes I also write articles like this, if you'reinterested in - visit my page papers-writings.com
By Papers-Writings.com, at 4:41 AM
It is nice to read all the information, thank you for posting. I always respect good writers. Anyway, everyone wishing to gain excellent writing assistance can enter www.academic-writings.com.
By Brenda Thomson, at 9:28 AM
Thanks for this amazing information!!!It`s awesome read so exciting material!!! So amazing article similar on this I usually order on site http://essay-professors.com
By Joselin Smitt, at 5:25 AM
Defining Copywriting in the Context of Learning How to Make Money Off a Blog Buy a Paper awesome tips
By lenacockrell, at 7:10 AM
Thankyou for this wondrous post, I am glad I observed this website on yahoo.
http://bestdownloadablefreeware.ru
By Toom, at 3:35 AM
It is imperative that we read blog post very carefully. I am already done it and find that this post is really amazing.
http://downloadmyfileshere.com
By tarzan, at 12:13 AM
This comment has been removed by the author.
By Michael Jones, at 3:54 AM
This comment has been removed by the author.
By Michael Jones, at 3:54 AM
This comment has been removed by the author.
By Michael Jones, at 3:54 AM
This comment has been removed by the author.
By Alex jones, at 2:34 AM
Thanks for providing us this great knowledge, i think i need this. Keep it up.
- minecraft games
- happy wheels
- happy wheels
- tetris
- brain games
- puzzle games
- agario hi
- abcdeya
- fnaf
By Mincecraft Games, at 3:54 AM
level تسليك مجارى بالرياض
افضل شركة تنظيف بالرياض
تنظيف شقق بالرياض
تنظيف منازل بالرياض
شركة غسيل خزنات بالرياض
افضل شركة مكافحة حشرات بالرياض
رش مبيدات بالرياض
شركة تخزين عفش بالرياض
تنظيف مجالس بالرياض
تنظيف فلل بالرياض
By حسام داود, at 2:24 PM
Thanks for the best blog.it was very useful for me.keep sharing such ideas in the future as well.this was actually what i was looking for,and i am glad to came here!
earn to die
Hi! I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give youu a shout out from Austin Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the fantastic work!my weblog:
tank trouble
tank trouble
earn to die 1
earn to die 2
earn to die 3
tank trouble 4
tank trouble 3
tank trouble 2
By Strike Force Heroes Official, at 5:58 AM
Great post! I am sure that writing an essay is easier, when you have a choice to select an essay topic individually. But if your topic is already selected and feel that you do not know what to write about, I think the best way in this case will be using a writing help online!
By Ashley Addison, at 3:39 AM
Get the best assignment help service from leading assignment help service provider in UK, USA, and Australia- www.makemyassignments.com
By Make My Assignment, at 10:46 AM
Posts shared useful information and meaningful life, I'm glad to be reading this article and hope to soon learn the next article. thank you
Signature:
happy wheels
friv
girlsgogames
games2girls
happy wheels
fireboy and watergirl
By Friv4 Games Online, at 11:03 PM
2016-06-10keyun
coach outlet store online
louis vuitton purses
air max 95
nike roshe run
cheap oakley sunglasses
michael kors handbags
kate spade outlet
louis vuitton outlet
michael kors outlet
nike roshe run mens
jordans for sale
kids lebron shoes
nike trainers sale
christian louboutin outlet
louis vuitton handbags
michael kors outlet online
coach outlet store online clearances
replica rolex watches
nike blazers uk
adidas running shoes
michael kors outlet
michael kors outlet online sale
cheap air jordans
timberland shoes
true religion jeans
coach factory outlet online
coach outlet
louboutin femme
ray ban outlet
coach outlet canada
oakley sunglasses wholesale
lebron 12
ray ban sunglasses outlet
hollister clothing
tods outlet store
louis vuitton outlet stores
coach factory outlet
nfl jerseys
nike air max uk
By 柯云, at 1:37 AM
Hotmail is an email account of Microsoft Corporation. Like Google's Gmail, it is full of features usually xuyen.Neu of an email you want to register an account please follow these basic steps:
Hotmail login
Hotmail review
Sign in to hotmail
Login to hotmail
Recover hotmail password
Tank Trouble is a very interesting flash game about tanks, about war and about destruction
TANK TROUBLE | TANK TROUBLE 2
One Penguin Takes it personally when he is surfing the web and stumbles upon a web site telling him that he cant fly, after that he sets his mind to research and practice flying until he can prove the world that he can..
IO GAMES | Slitherio | LEARN TO FLY | LEARN TO FLY 2
Strike Force Heroes is a new game action-packed shooter from the creators of Raze; with 3 game modes, 15 campaign missions and over 65 weapons.
Strike Force Heroes 4
Strike Force Heroes
By Lisa M. Henry, at 10:55 PM
Welcomes to google terminal from Austin Texas! google snake
Amazing insight you have on this, Happy wheels it's nice to find a website that details so much information about different artists... Age of war 2 This article always blew me... Earn to die For how many times I have read this.
slither io Hi! I’ve been reading your blog for a while slitherio it's nice to find a website that details so much big farm
By Giải Trí Tổng Hợp, at 6:58 PM
Introducing to you some of the current hot game
Tank trouble
with this game you can play many different types such as :
tank trouble
Also you can refer to the game :
age of war
or
earn to die
or
Tank trouble hot
this is one of the cult game now, a lot of people enjoy playing them .
Game is a must play game and the modern class:
age of war
happywheels
tank trouble 3 |tank trouble unblocked |tank trouble 4 | tank trouble 2 |
By Tran Hien, at 10:57 PM
There was a time, when I was having real trouble dealing with sudden uncertainties. However, with short term loans by Oyster Loans, I found a way out of the crisis. Open to almost all the applicants, these loans are indeed the best alternative to resolve temporary monetary crisis.
short term loans
By Kelly Suttle, at 7:07 AM
Thankful to you for sharing your great insight in the form of a blog. It proves your skills and reflects who you are. Expecting more great thoughts in the coming days.
Thesis writing service
By Essays Sos, at 2:25 AM
Awesome article.......appreciate your skills and work......keep posting and sharing......
Marketing Assignment Help |
By Assignmnet help, at 4:37 AM
Introducing to you some of the current hot game
red ball 3 || age of war
or
tank trouble || happy wheels
or
earn to die
this is one of the cult game now, a lot of people enjoy playing them :
slitherio || wingsio
Welcome to the website which is dedicated to the most funny and addicting
unblocked game| mills eagles | kids games |
action games | flash games | stickman games
gmail sing in
By Tran Hien, at 4:14 AM
awesome post......thanks for sharing.....keep posting and keep sharing...
Assignment making service |
By Petter, at 6:22 AM
keep it up…….keep sharing and keep posting….appreciate your work….
Cost Accounting Assignment Help |
By Petter, at 9:14 AM
really appreciate your work......thanks for posting......keep posting and sharing.......
Leadership Assignment Help |
By Petter, at 9:39 AM
Really nice blog........appreciate your work..........keep posting and keep sharing.........keep it up........
Marketing Assignment Help |
By Petter, at 10:31 AM
Awesome blog........really attracted my attention and compelled me to comment .........keep it up.........
Homework Help
By Petter, at 11:08 AM
you has really pulled it off in your blog...........keep it up....keep sharing and keep posting...........
Finance Assignment help |
By Petter, at 11:15 AM
The option of loans bad credit no guarantor ensures easy accessibility at feasible terms. At Credit Lenders we provide these loans to support the needs of people with bad credit. Apply now to grab the loans at cost effective terms.
By Adela Jones, at 8:57 AM
The blog or and best that is extremely useful to keep I can share the ideas. Age Of War 2
Big Farm | Slitherio | Tank Trouble
Of the future as this is really what I was looking for, I am very comfortable and pleased to come here. Thank you very much.
Happy Wheels | Goodgeme Empire | Slither.io
By Alice Denny, at 4:12 AM
Great post! I am actually getting ready to across this information, is very helpful my friend
By Geometry Dash, at 4:06 AM
Custom writing services available online!
By essay-experts, at 3:13 AM
Sering "Anyang-anyangan?" Bisa Jadi Ini Penyebabnya
Anyang-anyangan Sebabkan Infeksi Saluran Kemih
7 Kiat sederhana atasi anyang-anyangan yang mengganggu
Ini Dia Penyebab Anyang Anyangan Bagi Wanita Dan Pria
9 Cara Menyembuhkan Anyang-anyangan Tanpa Ribet
Bahaya Pria Sering Anyang-Anyangan
By Obat Tradisional Miom dan Kista, at 2:12 AM
شركة تسليك مجاري بالرياض
شركة تسليك مجارى بالرياض
level تسليك المجاري بالرياض
افضل شركة تنظيف بالرياض
تنظيف شقق بالرياض
شركة تنظيف منازل بالرياض
شركة غسيل خزنات بالرياض
افضل شركة مكافحة حشرات بالرياض
رش مبيدات بالرياض
شركة تخزين عفش بالرياض
شركة تنظيف مجالس بالرياض
تنظيف فلل بالرياض
ابى شركة تنظيف بالرياض
By حسام داود, at 8:42 AM
Congratulations to Peter Lougheed for being ranked as Canada’s best premier for the past forty years. He has demonstrated consistency, determination, devotion, and hard work. We should emulate his characteristics and personality. I am inviting students to visit custom writing bay and learn How to Start a Literature Review.
By Albert Smith, at 3:24 AM
If you are in doubt, you can surely opt for loans bad credit no guarantor. These loans are highly flexible and can be derived at a short notice. In context of the long term loans with no credit check, it becomes easy to derive funds, despite the poor credit history. Moreover, the loans do help to rebuild the credit score.
By Adela Jones, at 2:06 AM
Become the most successful with us!
By essay-experts, at 3:57 AM
This is the game so players feel very fierce , adventurous . You try to join and play this game , you will feel great like.
| tank trouble | learn to fly
gun mayhem | can your pet
| happ wheels
By gun mayhem, at 8:27 AM
Creative custom writing services for cheap online!
By essay-experts, at 4:47 AM
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link<< Home