The answer to that question is "not very many of us".More than 190 people entered the joint daveberta.ca and CalgaryGrit Great Alberta Election Pool , but like nearly all the pollsters and pundits, most entries were far away from the actual results on election night. Just 15% predicted a PC majority, and only 2 people had them winning at least 60 seats. The wisdom of the masses proved more accurate when it came to the bonus questions, successfully calling the defeat of Ted Morton and the controversial Wildrose candidates, while predicting Heather Klimchuk's victory in the hotly contested Edmonton Glenora riding. The median prediction of the Alberta Party's best riding showing was spot on the mark at 17%.Each entry received 87 points minus one point for each seat you are off per party, plus two points per correct bonus question (see the questions here ).The two overall winners Marie and Tom earned 87 points each and will be contacted via email (if we're unable to contact them, the next placing entrant will be contacted and offered the prize). Prussian Prince, who answered 9 of the 10 bonus questions correct, will also receive one of the prize packs generously donated by Robert Vollman (who himself placed a very respectable 14th).Your top 10 are:T1. Marie (87 points)T1. Tom (87 points)3. Alexis MacMillian (83 points)T4. Blake Robert (81 points)T4. Kyle Olsen (81 points)6. Andrew F (75 points)T7. Ryan (73 points)T7. SaraEdmonton (73 points)T9. Gwen May (71 points)T9. Kristin Stolarz (71 points)Thank you to everyone who entered the pool. Any entrant who is curious how they placed can ask in the comments section or send an e-mail to calgarygrit@gmail.com. Rest assured, you likely did better than the contest organizers - I placed 114th, while Dave was 177th.

Labels: 2012 Alberta Election, election pool