Alberta Votes Today
After the
The polls all show Danielle Smith and her lovable band of
I'll be watching the results as they roll in with a dozen ex-pat Albertans. There will be Big Rock and there will be live blogging - at least until I blow
Until then, here's a recap of the past four weeks:
Day 28: What to expect tomorrow
How I'd Vote
Day 26: Problem Solved
Election Pool
Dear Alberta PCs: Welcome to life as a Liberal
Day 25: "Fuck it, I'm voting PC"
Day 24: Sleeping arrangements at minority motel
There goes another $1,000 "good behaviour" bond
Day 23: Born this way
Day 22: Closing arguments
Day 20: Notes from Week 3
Day 19: The morning after [the debate]
Debate live blog
Day 18: Debate night in Edmonton
Day 17: Conservatives attack conservatives for being conservative
Day 15: Paging Stockwell Smith
Day 14: Party of One
Day 12: Who says a 40 year old government can't come up with new ideas?
Day 11: A wild wave sweeps across Alberta
Day 9: Ralphbucks returns
Day 8: Losing control of the agenda
Day 5: This time when we say "it's time", it's actually time
Day 4: Danielle Smith comes out as the anti-change candidate
Day 3: Time to bring back Ed?
Day 2: Polls and prostitutes
Alberta Votes Preview
Redford in Dire Straits over "Money for Nothing" controversy
5 Comments:
Dan, your coverage has been robust and insightful. That's made all the more impressive by your distance from the ground.
On behalf of Albertans, I decree you get to keep the word Calgary in your blog name for another term.
By Unknown, at 10:01 AM
While we disagree on our politics, I must whole-heartedly concur with the above commenter.
By Way Way Up, at 1:56 PM
This is the only political blog I follow, because it's the best.
There's a link to victoryfund.ca along the right. If you like this blog I know CG would appreciate supporting that.
If you prefer to remain non-partisan you can always donate prizes for his contests, as at least one very fine upstanding commenter has done.
By Robert Vollman, at 2:12 PM
Unknown - thanks for the comments, it's been a fun election to write about. Though I'm sure many Ontario readers will be glad when it's done...I hear there's some news about Bev Oda and orange juice that's likely worth a post.
And thanks for the book prizes Robert. We ended up with 190 entries to the contest.
By calgarygrit, at 2:32 PM
PC party-redford are liars. They lied by stating that Wildrose majority is a possibility and to vote PC. Liberal voters believed that lie and voted PC. No one will believe that lie in 4 years. Next election, the liberals will vote Liberal.
By Anonymous, at 2:51 PM
