Monday, April 23, 2012

Alberta Votes Today


After the most only exciting election in nearly twenty years, Albertans head to the polls today, with the fate of the 41 year old Tory government hanging in the balance.

The polls all show Danielle Smith and her lovable band of bigots homophobes racists misfits up by between 7 and 10 points 2 and 10 points. It's hard to say what that translates to in terms of seats, but the mean prediction of the 150 entries in the Great Alberta Election pool is: WR 42, PC 37, NDP 4, Lib 3, AP 1. Despite the poll numbers, over a third of all pool respondents predict a PC victory, so someone's in for a surprise tonight - one way or the other.


I'll be watching the results as they roll in with a dozen ex-pat Albertans. There will be Big Rock and there will be live blogging - at least until I blow .05 .08 and have my laptop taken away.

Until then, here's a recap of the past four weeks:

Day 28: What to expect tomorrow
How I'd Vote
Day 26: Problem Solved
Election Pool
Dear Alberta PCs: Welcome to life as a Liberal
Day 25: "Fuck it, I'm voting PC"
Day 24: Sleeping arrangements at minority motel
There goes another $1,000 "good behaviour" bond
Day 23: Born this way
Day 22: Closing arguments
Day 20: Notes from Week 3
Day 19: The morning after [the debate]
Debate live blog
Day 18: Debate night in Edmonton
Day 17: Conservatives attack conservatives for being conservative
Day 15: Paging Stockwell Smith
Day 14: Party of One
Day 12: Who says a 40 year old government can't come up with new ideas?
Day 11: A wild wave sweeps across Alberta
Day 9: Ralphbucks returns
Day 8: Losing control of the agenda
Day 5: This time when we say "it's time", it's actually time
Day 4: Danielle Smith comes out as the anti-change candidate
Day 3: Time to bring back Ed?
Day 2: Polls and prostitutes
Alberta Votes Preview
Redford in Dire Straits over "Money for Nothing" controversy

  • Dan, your coverage has been robust and insightful. That's made all the more impressive by your distance from the ground.

    On behalf of Albertans, I decree you get to keep the word Calgary in your blog name for another term.

  • While we disagree on our politics, I must whole-heartedly concur with the above commenter.

  • This is the only political blog I follow, because it's the best.

    There's a link to victoryfund.ca along the right. If you like this blog I know CG would appreciate supporting that.

    If you prefer to remain non-partisan you can always donate prizes for his contests, as at least one very fine upstanding commenter has done.

  • Unknown - thanks for the comments, it's been a fun election to write about. Though I'm sure many Ontario readers will be glad when it's done...I hear there's some news about Bev Oda and orange juice that's likely worth a post.

    And thanks for the book prizes Robert. We ended up with 190 entries to the contest.

  • PC party-redford are liars. They lied by stating that Wildrose majority is a possibility and to vote PC. Liberal voters believed that lie and voted PC. No one will believe that lie in 4 years. Next election, the liberals will vote Liberal.

