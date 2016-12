): The much anticipated downtown Toronto Alberta election night party is ready to roll: the Alberta flag has been proudly hung, the Big Rock beers have been opened, and I'm sportin' a Supportin' Morton button. Polls are still open for another two hours, but the room is already full with a dozen ex-Albertans - and two Ontarians curious to see who will be signing their next equalization cheque.: Playing " Ted Morton is the man " and " sing a song for Jim " to get everyone pumped up. One guest - "".: In most Alberta elections, we'd be calling it right about now.: Watching the Global TV live stream online - they have a CNN-style touch screen! Sadly, due to James Moore's budget cuts, CBC will be announcing results via abacus tonight.: Current numbers have the PCs leading in 45, Wildrose leading in 22, NDP in 2, Liberals in 1. maybe this is the Dennis Coderre bounce.: PCs now lead 55-21. And that's the sound of pundits everywhere frantically re-writing their articles before deadline.:And they call it for the PCs. Absolutely shocking. Tom Flanagan blows it in the bottom of the 9th again. Conversation at our Toronto election party:"I thought this was supposed to be a close election""By Alberta standards, this IS a close election": Guess we need to give Alberta Liberals an assist on this one. The ALP vote is down 15-20 points from their usual levels, far and away the margin of victory.: And the traditional chant goes up at PC headquarters: "". That's it for tonight all - tomorrow, I'll try to make some sense of one of the most shocking election nights in a long time.