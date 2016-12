Election Results Questions

Bonus Question

On Monday, Albertans will go to the polls in what is already being dubbed a "historic" election. The outcome is uncertain, so why not gaze into your crystal ball and enter the Daveberta and CalgaryGrit election pool.It's simple enough - predict the seat totals for each party and answer 10 bonus questions. Everyone gets 87 points minus one point for each seat you're off per party, plus two points per correct bonus question. Robert Vollman has generously donated the following political book prize packs ():1. The Bill of Rights package: One Canada (Diefenbaker), Memoirs (Trudeau)2. The Preston Manning package: Thinking Big, The New Canada and Roots of Reform3. The Jean Chretien package: The Friendly Dictatorship, Straight From the Heart4. The Federalists package: A Nation Too Good to Lose (Joe Clark), Fighting for Canada (Diane Francis)5. The Obscure Package: The Betrayal of Canada (Mel Hurtig), Navigating a New World (Lloyd Axworthy)First choice goes to the overall winner, with the winners of the seat prediction portion and the bonus question portion also winning a book pack. So even if you're an Ontarian like myself with no clue what a "Ted Morton" is, never mind if he'll win his seat, you can skip the bonus questions and still be eligible for the prizes, based on a shot-in-dark seat prediction.Contest will close as soon as the polls open Monday. Please paste your entry in the comments here or at daveberta , or e-mail your picks in to calgarygrit@gmail.com.Number of MLAs elected by each party ((points if you're within +/- 5%)

Labels: 2012 Alberta Election, Alison Redford, Allan Hunsperger, Edmonton-Glenora, election pool, Raj Sherman, Ron Leech, Ted Morton