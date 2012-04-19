Alberta Votes Day 25: "Fuck it, I'm voting PC"
This time, the Alberta election is all about strategic voting, which is why longtime Liberals like Warren Kinsella have done the previously unthinkable and saddled up with the PCs.
The strongest pitch to date for a strategic PC vote comes from this ad, produced by Calgary filmmaker Aviva Zimmerman:
It's a slick ad and should be effective with its target demo (young, urban progressives), though that target demo tends to live in ridings the Wildrose has little chance of winning. It also says a lot about the state of the PC dynasty that their most compelling pitch to voters at this point is (and I quote): "I would rather have my face eaten off by rodents - but I'm voting for them".
The Alberta Liberals stand to lose the most from strategic voting, and they've aggressively countered with a pitch of their own:
'When Sherman contemplated a Wildrose government being questioned by a PC opposition in the legislature, he was worthy of a standup routine, whether you agree with his position or not.
“Why would you have a very right-wing government and a corrupt right-wing party that caused all the problems as your opposition?” he asked rhetorically.
“What are they going to question? What are they going to complain about? ‘Excuse me, you didn’t privatize enough, or you privatized too much, or too fast. Or excuse me ... you didn’t neglect those seniors enough.’ It would be an absolute joke.”'
They've also launched a hugely entertaining "Wildrose or Tory" online quiz, to make the point that the "more progressive" option isn't really any more progressive.
The impact of this strategic voting campaign remains to be seen. I remember an analysis of the 2004 federal election showed that Harper benefited from the "Stop Harper" movement because NDP supporters voted "strategically" in many NDP-CPC swing seats. The same thing could very well happen in Calgary or Edmonton this time out. But regardless of the result, this marks the first time in a long time its been worth Albertans' time to give serious thought to their vote.
It is amusing to see Liberals suddenly opposed to strategic voting.
None the less, I prefer this video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qK_XnfFv6sI
By Lou Arab, at 9:31 AM
Thanks for the link Lou. I figured it wouldn't take long to see some spoofs.
By calgarygrit, at 10:04 AM
Politics is a long-term game and you can't get distacted by short-term events.
Popular movements can be more important than who is in power. Jean Chretien and Paul Martin balanced the books because of worldwide trends and all those Reform votes. Stephen Harper is drive up the debt for similar reasons.
Vote for the platform that matches your personal views, and help drive trends in your favour, and it will matter far less who's in power at any particular moment.
By Robert Vollman, at 10:55 AM
I don't get why you don't mention ChangeAlberta.ca's campaign for PROGRESSIVE strategic voting, in constituencies where the centre-left actually has a chance?
What's this stupid and illogical love affair everyone's all of a sudden having with voting strategically for the PCS? Blech! What a dumb-as-hammers idea.
As though more of the same gross mismanagement by these people will help anything....
By Anonymous, at 9:33 PM
