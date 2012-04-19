I would rather have my face eaten off by rodents - but I'm voting for them

ELXN41

Election '09 '08

(41% of) Alberta Votes 2008: The Ed Files Election

The Race for Stornoway (2006)

(65% of) Canada Votes 2006





2011

In support of a primary system

The Fall and Rise of Dalton McGuinty

ALP leadership candidate profiles

LPC leadership race expectations

Election Postmortems: Greens, Bloc, NDP, Lib, CPC

Alberta Politics FAQ

Swann Song



2010

Lessons from Nenshi Victory

What's the matter with Calgary?

Calgary mayoral candidate profiles

Tony Clement bungles the Census

Everything you wanted to know about the Census

In favour a Liberal-CPC merger

Against a Liberal-NDP merger

Moment of the Decade



2009

Christmas Letters: May, Layton, Ignatieff, Harper

Advice for Ignatieff

Wild Rose Leadership Race

Alberta Politics Gets Interesting

MP Interviews

Michael Ignatieff profile

One Member One Vote



2008

Alberta Liberal Leadership Race

The Race Victory March for Stornoway Sussex Stornoway

Political Insanity

Duelling Pro-Democracy Rallies

Coalition

Campaigning in New Hampshire

Rebuilding the Big Red Machine

Obama Endorsement

CG on Test the Nation



2007

2007 Year in Review Quiz

The Saga of Paul Jackson

The Saga of Craig Chandler

Dion's First Year

David Karwacki Interview

Peace in Our Time

Quebec Debat Live Blog

Green Questions Series

Harper's First Year



2006

2006 Year in Review Quiz

Dion Wins

CG Unmasked

Results for People

Gerard Kennedy Endorsement

Rebuilding the Liberals

Draft Paul Hellyer

2005 Year in Rerview



2005

In Defense of the NEP

Harper's Errors in Logic

State of the Disunion Address

LPCA Convention, featuring Jean Lapierre



2004

2004 Recap

Gay Marriage

Gun Registry

Paul Martin's First Year

Provincial Debate Recap

French Debate Recap





Ill-Fated Atttempts at Humour

Tim Hudak's math problem

Tim Hortons versus the UN

Exclusive: Roll Up The Attack Ads

How the Grinch Prorogued Parliament

You too, can be an anonymous Liberal

A Letter from the Nigerian Prince

Stelmach Fixed Election Dates

Black versus Female Presidents

Resistance is Futile

Where Jim Dinning Stands

Fantasy Leadership

Memories

Assymetrical Advertising

Belinda's Love Life

The Race To Decentralize

Why Did The Chicken Cross The Road?



Stampede Fashion Roundup

2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011



Person of the Year

2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004



Contests

Moment of the Decade

Canada's Silliest Scandal

Canada's Biggest Election

Canada's Best Premier

Greatest Prime Minister...We Never Had

The Greatest Prime Minister



CalgaryGrit Hall of Fame

Jean Lapierre

Ralph Klein



Better Know a Riding

Saanich Gulf Islands

Papineau

Central Nova



Bart's Books

Deadly Fall

Chretien Memoirs

Mulroney's Memoirs

Rick Mercer Report

French Kiss

Black Swan

The Way it Works

Democracy Derailed

Right Side Up



Fun with Numbers

2011 Election by numbers 2011 Election Seat Projections

Seat Projections

2008 Conservative Vote

2008 Liberal Vote

Liberal-NDP merger (2011 update)

The Impact of By Elections

2008 CPC Breakthroughs

2008 Liberal Breakthroughs

National Battleground?

Incumbency Effects

2006 Liberal Leadership Projections

Perils of Strategic Voting

