Rematch in Etobicoke Centre
Election result in Toronto riding thrown out by judge
Conservative MP Ted Opitz's 2011 federal election win last year in Etobicoke Centre was declared null and void today in a challenge by former Liberal MP Borys Wrzesnewskyj.
Opitz won the May 2011 election by 26 votes, but Wrzesnewskyj challenged the results over voting irregularities.
Justice Thomas Lederer's decision Friday in Toronto, if appealed, would be immediately heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.
Wrzesnewskyj's lawyer argued up to 181 ballots were in dispute.
We can safely assume this will be appealed, but if the ruling is upheld, Harper would have 6 months to call a by-election - and you can make the case he'd be morally obliged to call it ASAP, given the circumstances. While the stakes won't be as high as in Kitchener-Waterloo, a Wrzesnewskyj-Opitz rematch would still be must-see TV.
Labels: Borys Wrzesnewskyj, Etobicoke Centre, Ted Opitz
44 Comments:
Though maybe a first federally, it has happened before. For instance, a provincial by-election was forced when 35 ballots were called into question in the case of a 7 vote margin in New Brunswick in 1997.
http://www.gnb.ca/elections/pdf/1997Jun23VictoriaTobique.pdf
By nbpolitico, at 3:06 PM
Not the first federally, Maurizio Bevilacqua ran in a by-election after the 1988 results in his riding were thrown out.
It will be interesting to see what the NDP do, they were a distant third last May but it was their increase in support that likely cost Borys the election. Will they put up a strong campaign here, which would likely lead to the Conservatives winning, or will they try and let the Liberals defeat the Conservatives? What's better a Liberal win or a Conservative win for Mulcair?
By Jordan, at 3:49 PM
@Jordan
Tough call. On the one hand I'm sure Mulclair doesn't want to see any wind in the sails of the LPC since I imagine he wants Ontario to view the next federal election as a choice between the NDP and the CPoC.
On the otherhand it is the CPoC that he's trying to beat so I imagine he would rather not see their current reversal of fortunes interrupted with news of a CPoC victory in the region he's priming with the Dutch Disease narrative.
By Anonymous, at 4:20 PM
@nbpolitico
so it looks like the by-election re-affirmed the general election vote basically. Kennedy, the Liberal, actually upped his margin over the NDP candidate from 7 votes to 450 in the by-election.
Interestingly it appears that the number of votes cast went up slightly in the by-election from the general election (surprisingly to me at least)
1995 Gen election = 6498
1997 By-election = 6745
Do you have insights into they dynamics of the by-election in that race?
By Rob C, at 4:27 PM
I haven't reviewed the previous cases yet, but let's remember that this riding was already subject to a Judicial Recount which (in effect) *certified* every vote as valid.
Further, the time to notice other irregularities was when the Scrutineers made their reports to the campaigns, not several months after the fact when the unofficial polls give some different results.
Then, the Elections Act makes clear that an election is not to be thrown out because of failures of the forms which are prescribed by the Act or by the Chief Electoral Officer. The entire basis for this Judge's decision is incorrect in law. For good or bad, the time to challenge whether a voter is eligible to vote is at the time the ballot is being cast, not afterwards.
Regardless of which candidate you support, this judgement is a terrible blow to the democratic process in Canada.
By Anonymous, at 5:19 PM
a terrible blow to the democratic process in Canada
I agree with Anonymous; fully expect to wake up tomorrow to the sound of jackboots stomping up and down Cowan Avenue, carting off Muslims and homosexuals and infertile women. Ye gods, tell me it's not true -- give me a sign that Ted Opitz and Borys Wrzesnewskyj shall not re-fight their year-old battle to become MP of Etobicoke Centre! A by-election can only mean (you guessed it) a terrible blow to democracy in Canada!
Not first-past-the-post, granting unchallanged majority rule with anywhere from only 49 (or hell, should 60 go unchallenged in rule?) to 34% of voter support. Not voter-supported parties locked out of Parliament. Not an unelected Senate. Not an unelected Prime Minister with executive powers unheard of in most democratic countries. Not a province without a signature on the Constitution. Not a Cabinet made up of MP's while other "equal" ridings must make do with backbenchers. Not a staunch federal refusal to invest in a bilingual population able to freely exchange and discuss with each other. Not a dearth of female representation in Executive Office. Not a lack of aboriginal represention in ANY Office. This by-election, which will arouse only the interest of diehard politicos tearing themselves away from Xtube, is the travesty which we will all remember, for time immemorial, as a terrible blow to democracy in Canada.
And we wonder why normal people are disinterested in and disenchanted with elections and politics and civic engagement. Zeus Almighty.
I'd suggest a drinking game the next time someone panics and cries Shark! over the death of democracy, but I hate to steal other people's material. How about a REAL, yet useful, blow to democracy, and we start publicly hanging people who mention the words "blow to democracy"? Not out of spite or anger, but simply as a community service.
By Joseph Kerr, at 8:53 PM
You gotta admire the sheer gall of Wrzesnewskyj in this case. If history is anything to go by, those 181 allegedly improper votes were probably his supporters, that his campaign bused to the polls!
By Formerly of Etobicoke, at 2:49 AM
Anon 5:19 - How could a campaign dispute a person voting twice if there are 2 lists and each list does not have them crossed off? This is essentially what happened in some of those cases. In order for a scrutineer to stop this, they would have needed to have access to a list who has voted on mail in ballots and every list, which is not provided by elections canada for removal from the said polling location.
By ktrrtk, at 10:45 AM
"What's better a Liberal win or a Conservative win for Mulcair?"
Oh I think he will stick with what is best for the NDP and go after the liberal vote. The NDP and the CPC have been partners on this issue for a long time:
http://uncorrectedproofs.blogspot.ca/2007/10/on-conservative-ndp-co-operation.html
By Anonymous, at 11:17 AM
"What's better a Liberal win or a Conservative win for Mulcair?"
Either way, one thing is for sure - it will be a terrible blow to democracy in Canada. Ha ha ha ho ho ho hee hee hee hee.
By Joseph Kerr, at 1:28 PM
ROFL @ Harper having morals.
By Hishighness, at 1:39 PM
"Anon 5:19 - How could a campaign dispute a person voting twice if there are 2 lists and each list does not have them crossed off? This is essentially what happened in some of those cases. In order for a scrutineer to stop this, they would have needed to have access to a list who has voted on mail in ballots and every list, which is not provided by elections canada for removal from the said polling location."
Elections Canada makes exactly those lists available to each candidate's campaign.
Recall that to vote by Special Ballot, you must register to do so at least several days prior to Election Day. Those who have so registered are "struck" from the list of those eligible to vote at the regular polling place on E-Day, and each list is provided to the campaigns.
The legislative framework is clear: the time to challenge eligibility to vote is prior to the ballot being cast. Otherwise you'd have any close election tossed out because someone was recorded as having voted twice (happens all the time, but it's almost always a clerical error), or someone was recorded as having voted who swears they did not vote.
Once the ballots are cast, if there was fraud or wilful misconduct, or certain other "irregularities", the results can be thrown out by a judge, but not simply because some form wasn't filled out correctly - or at all.
This is clear from the procedures for a Judicial Recount as well, which provides a Certified result.
By Anonymous, at 6:44 PM
@Rob C
It was a very interesting by-election. In the general, the PC candidate had lost by 7 votes, due to vote-splitting with the right-wing COR Party which received 592 votes. In the by-election, the Liberals won by 312 votes with COR not on the ballot, so one could argue there was a swing of 897 votes to the Liberals.
Anecdotally, it is said that this swing was due to many of the voters viewing the PC candidate as a sore loser for pushing it through the courts for so long.
This is a similar result to what happened in the York North by-election of Maurizio Bevilacqua referenced above - the protesting candidate was defeated by a much larger margin.
Not a good sign for Borys.
By nbpolitico, at 10:13 AM
I read and really impressed form your topic. Get the most updated weather conditions and forecasts for Minden cottage, Canada. Meticulously maintained home situated on pristine and sparkling waters prestigious Halls Lake with 153 ft of clean rock frontage and expansive lake view! Beautiful lot with custom stone landscaping, circular driveway with ample parking and superb easy year round access. Thanks for sharing....Haliburton real estate
By Melaniehevesi CA, at 6:07 AM
Thanks for writing this. I really feel as though I know so much more about this than I did before. Your blog really brought some things to light that I never would have thought about before reading it.cara cepat hamil l belajar bahasa inggris
By margahayuland, at 7:36 PM
This is a great web site. Good sparkling user interface and very informative blogs. I will be coming back in a bit, thanks for the great article. I have found it enormously useful..
happy wheels| happywheels| happy wheels hacked| happy wheels demo| happy wheels| happywheels| happy wheels hacked| happy wheels demo
tetris| tetris games| tetris unblocked| unblocked tetris| monster high games| monsterhighgames| monster high| monsterhigh
By monster high games, at 4:52 AM
Thanks for your post. Click to play Plants vs Zombies , Solitaire,Tom And Jerry Games, Brain Games, Happy Wheels , Five Nights At Freddy's
By Love KidsTV, at 5:08 AM
Thanks for your post. Click to play Plants vs Zombies , Solitaire,Tom And Jerry Games, Brain Games, Happy Wheels , Five Nights At Freddy's
By Love KidsTV, at 5:08 AM
The article posted was very informative and useful
thanks for sharing.
jaring futsal , jaring futsal murah , jual jaring futsal , toko jaring futsal , agen jaring futsal , jaring golf , jual jaring golf , jaring golf murah ,
jaring polynet , tangga darurat , jaring truk , jaring cargo , jaring outbound , jual rumput futsal murah , jual rumput sintetis murah ,
tali tambang , cargo net , jaring tanaman , jaring kassa , jaring proyek , jaring bangunan , jaring gedung , jaring pengaman proyek ,
jaring pengaman bangunan , jaring pengaman gedung , jaring peneduh , jaring waring , kasa hijau , tangga darurat , jaring gawang futsal , jual jaring gawang futsal murah , jaring peneduh , jaring truk , tali tambang nylon
https://tokojaring.wordpress.com/
By jaring pengaman, at 1:58 AM
Such a nice post ! great love to read this one.
mumbai escorts
mumbai escorts
mumbai escorts
mumbai escorts
By Riya Jacob, at 9:27 AM
Thanks for providing posts and content ended up very outstanding. I essentially appreciated for your A part of the produce-up. With a fantastic and fascinating matters. Has assisted a great deal of individuals that are likely never to obstacle items Males and ladies need to know. You need a large amount a lot more publicize this considering that Many of us. Who learn about it just a few people right now know this. Fantastic results in your situation....!!!
Gunblood is definitely an addictive western shootout video game from WolfGames. Mission of the game is to be probably the most feared gunslinger by defeating all marksmen in a single-on-1 gun fights. Put your mouse more than the gun chamber, hold out three seconds, and if the countdown reaches 'FIRE', shoot your opponent as speedy as it is possible to. Considerably pleasurable with Gun Blood!GunBlood is a really addicting taking pictures match based on your response expertise. Generate a shot a lot quicker than your opponent to survive.
gunblood| gun blood| gunblood unblocked | gunblood cheats| gunblood cheats| Barbie | Barbie Dream House| kartulad| happy wheels 2 game| Gunblood 2
MORE INFO
By gunblood, at 5:06 AM
Thank you! I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this site.I really hope to check out the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own website now !
I like play games. Click to play:
open facebook
facebook login
happy wheels
happy wheels game
earn to die
earn to die game
By Ann Kelly, at 5:18 AM
Hotmail is an email account of Microsoft Corporation. Like Google's Gmail, it is full of features usually xuyen.Neu of an email you want to register an account please follow these basic steps:
Hotmail login
Hotmail review
Sign in to hotmail
Login to hotmail
Recover hotmail password
Tank Trouble is a very interesting flash game about tanks, about war and about destruction
TANK TROUBLE | TANK TROUBLE 2
One Penguin Takes it personally when he is surfing the web and stumbles upon a web site telling him that he cant fly, after that he sets his mind to research and practice flying until he can prove the world that he can..
Slitherio | LEARN TO FLY | LEARN TO FLY 2
Strike Force Heroes is a new game action-packed shooter from the creators of Raze; with 3 game modes, 15 campaign missions and over 65 weapons.
Strike Force Heroes | Strike Force Heroes 4
Strike Force Heroes 2
By Lisa.M. Henry, at 11:46 PM
Gracias por darme la información útil. Creo que lo necesito! - gmail iniciar sesión
By Iniciar Sesion, at 3:41 AM
I love all the posts, I really enjoyed, I would like more information about this, because it is very nice. Thanks for sharing.
YEPI - The Best Games [Juegos | Jogos | Jeux]
By adrian cretu, at 5:28 PM
Click Here
Click Here
Click Here
Click Here
Click Here
Click Here
Click Here
Click Here
Click Here
Click Here
food near me
Click Here
Click Here
Click Here
Click Here
By Unknown, at 5:41 PM
baixar facebook é um rede social maior no tudo mundo. O desenvolvimento de Facebook no celular é realizado e desenvolvido pelo Mark Zuckerberg. Foi conhecido como um aplicativo gratuito de mensagens mais famoso e popular no mundo, baixar whatsapp é um metodo perfeito para segurá-los contatos com os seus amigos que não tem de pagar mais nenhuma taxa.
By Jasmine Thompson, at 6:23 AM
kate spade handbags
christian louboutin sale
coach outlet online
hermes bag
lebron james shoes
polo ralph lauren
cheap oakley sunglasses
lebron 12
uggs for women
canada goose jackets
beats headphones wireless
instyler curling iron
coach outlet store online clearances
coach canada
dallas mavericks jerseys
canada goose outlet
fitflops sale clearance
coach outlet
cheap uggs
louis vuitton handbags
toms shoes outlet
longchamp handbags
coach outlet
oakley sunglasses
toms shoes sale
coach outlet
ugg italia
fitflops sale clearance
louis vuitton outlet
coach outlet
adidas uk
louis vuitton handbags
adidas shoes
retro jordans
ugg outlet
cheap oakley sunglasses
pandora jewelry
oakley sunglasses
canada goose outlet
true religion jeans
chenlina20160906
By chenlina, at 9:39 PM
jianbin0908
michael kors handbags
adidas wings shoes
ugg boots uk
sac louis vuitton pas cher
nike outlet store
oakley sunglasses
louis vuitton handbags
louis vuitton outlet stores
giuseppe zanotti outlet
ugg boots clearance
oakley sunglasses
prada sunglasses for women
yeezy boost
louis vuitton handbags
fitflops shoes
moncler coats
michael kors outlet online
canada goose jackets
nike outlet store online
oakley sunglasses
north face jackets
michael kors canada
coach outlet
true religion jeans
louis vuitton outlet
mcm outlet
beats headphones
mulberry outlet
nike air huarache
chrome hearts
cartier uk
uggs outlet
true religion uk
By Unknown, at 4:40 AM
This comment has been removed by the author.
By Anika Kapoor, at 2:54 PM
New Year Wishes 2017
FB Status 2017
Facebook Status 2017
New Year SmS 2017
New Year Greetings 2017
New Year Quotes 2017
New Year Wishes for Friends
By Anika Kapoor, at 2:55 PM
Pakistani Drama
Pakistani Drama Schedule
GEO TV Schedule
ARY TV Schedule
HUM TV Schedule
HUM TV Dramas
Dramas Online
By Pakistani Drama HD, at 12:25 AM
Written, Thank you for the introduction of a range of information that is very interesting to see in this article.
wheely8
mopeio
myfrogio
narwhaleio
papalouie4
zoxy
friv10
By Oanh Tran, at 8:33 PM
We are thrilled to have you on our team and this is exactly why we need you.
Girls Go Games | moto x3m 3 | limax.io game | gold miner game | happy wheels demo
By Goldminer, at 10:00 PM
[url=http://www.longchampoutletstore.org/][b]Longchamp Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.nfljerseys.us/][b]NFL Jerseys[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.yeezyboost350.us.com/][b]Yeezy Boost 350[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.jordan4.us/][b]Jordan 4[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.nikeoutletsstore.com/][b]Nike Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.longchampbags.us.com/][b]Longchamp Handbags[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.airmax2016.us.com/][b]Nike Air Max 2016[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.adidas-uk.org.uk/][b]Adidas UK[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.nikeoutletfactorystore.com/][b]Nike Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.underarmouroutlet.us.com/][b]Under Armour Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.timberlanduk.org.uk/][b]Timberland UK[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.jordan12.us/][b]Jordan 12[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.poloralphlaurenoutlets.us.com/][b]Polo Ralph Lauren Outlet Online[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.yeezy-shoes.us.com/][b]Yeezy Shoes[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.nikeoutlet.org.uk/][b]Nike Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.nikehuarache.us/][b]Nike Huarache[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.kedsshoesforwomen.com/][b]Keds Shoes For Women[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.nikerosherun.us.com/][b]Roshe Run[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.yeezy.com.co/][b]Yeezy Shoes[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.nikeairmax.us/][b]Nike Air Max[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.oakleyoutlet-sale.us/][b]Oakley Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.adidasnmd.us.com/][b]Adidas NMD[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.rayban-outlets.com/][b]Ray Ban Outlet Store[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.cheap--jordanshoes.us.com/][b]Cheao Jordan Shoes[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.outlettoms.us/][b]Toms Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.ultraboostuncaged.us/][b]Ultra Boost Uncaged[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.mlb-jerseys.us/][b]MLB Jerseys[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.uggboots-outlets.com/][b]Ugg Boots Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.katespadeoutlets.us/][b]Kate Spade Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.uggbootsclearanceoutlet.us/][b]Ugg Boots Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.uggs-outletboots.us/][b]Uggs Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.timberland-outlet.us/][b]Timberland Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.ray-banoutlets.us/][b]Ray Ban Outlet[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.rayban-sunglasses.ca/][b]Ray Ban Sunglasses[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.adidas-nmd.org.uk/][b]Adidas NMD[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.timberlanduk.org.uk/][b]Timberland UK[/b][/url]
[url=http://www.ralphlaurens.org.uk/][b]Ralph Lauren[/b][/url]
By Da Lin, at 8:11 PM
The blog or and best that is extremely useful to keep I can share the ideas. Age Of War 2
Big Farm | Slitherio | Tank Trouble
Of the future as this is really what I was looking for, I am very comfortable and pleased to come here. Thank you very much.
Happy Wheels | Goodgeme Empire | Slither.io
By Alice Denny, at 5:54 PM
It has been my very wish to find this kind of information, and really this must be one of my very lucky days. You have a very reliable way of portraying a message, which actually leaves one with a contented mind. You could make use of quality and cheap articles writing help, thus have more reliable content to publish on your pages.
By Miriam Steve, at 1:04 AM
Homeschooling About Memorial Day Doorway Hangers - This printable project is a fantastic way to bear in mind Memorial Day. To make, print with shade printer, reduce along dotted lines, reducing out the procustomwriting
. Laminate for added durability and hold on door knobs.
By Unknown, at 6:37 AM
New Year Quotes 2017
New Year Wishes 2017
New Year Greetings 2017
New Year Quotes for Sister
New Year Wishes for Father
Romantic New Year Wishes
New Year 2017 Wishes
New Year Wishes for Friends
New Year Wishes
Happy New Year 2017
By Ameesha Patel, at 6:57 AM
republic day wishes happy chocolate day images quotes for republic day good morning images with flowers Happy New Year Greetings friendship quotes for christmas new year poem happy chocolate day images
By Anonymous, at 5:37 AM
happy australia day images happy new year wishes quotes year end Sayings new year photos happy propose day images good morning images for her christmas screensavers hd merry christmas wishes images befikre movie songs
By Anonymous, at 5:37 AM
Happy happy new year.Have a best and happy new year.
Celibrate with wishes to others eg friends, parents, brothers and relatives.
To bring close them with yourself.
Best New Year SMS 2017
New Year 2017 Wishes
By Sana kapoor, at 4:18 PM
happy republic day images propose day sms great New Year Quotes halloween movie quotes New Year screensaver custom christmas cards happy new year wishes sms propose day sms happy new year gujarati wallpaper
By Anonymous, at 2:43 AM
aussie day pics advance happy new year images Happy New Year 2017 thoughts for the New Year Quotes rose day message for girlfriend good morning pictures for facebook christmas card templates christmas message for boyfriend long distance Bogan movie 7th day collection
By Anonymous, at 2:43 AM
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link<< Home